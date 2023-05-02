Neuro DropIn provides support for anyone affected by a neurological condition, such as multiple sclerosis, motor neurone disease, Parkinson's disease, stroke, epilepsy, dementia, cerebral palsy, Huntington's disease, ME, MG, MSA and acquired brain injury.

The charity has previously built up partnership relationships with the University of Cumbria - offering final year placements to occupational therapy students - and Lancaster & Morecambe College students from Health & Social Care placements, as well as Lancaster University students from Design and Social Media who will take up intern positions this summer.

However, they have also been working with students from The Grizedale Centre at The Loyne Specialist School, and have now recognised the achievements of the first of their volunteers.

Loyne students Molly and Amy with Sharon Jackson (right) and Laura Wellock.

Charity founder Sharon Jackson said: "Neuro DropIn relies on the support of volunteers to deliver the services we offer to a standard that is consistent, measurable and rewarding.

"Volunteers come to us from many areas and at different times in their lives but we recognise that whilst our volunteer of the year award is perfect to acknowledge the commitment of regular volunteers, it is equally important to acknowledge younger volunteers who come to us to learn and gain valuable life experience.

"Working with volunteers is always a privilege and our recently developed partnership with young adults from The Grizedale Centre at The Loyne Specialist School has been a particularly rewarding experience for Neuro DropIn.

"On Tuesday, we had the pleasure of awarding the first certificates from our new Volunteer Development Programme to Molly, who received a bronze award, and Amy, who received a silver award.

Volunteering in the kitchen at Neuro DropIn.

"Our volunteer development awards can be built upon as volunteers progress through the development programme and we look forward to marking more milestones reached in the future.

"This marks another step forward in the evolution of Neuro DropIn that not only supports, involves and benefits our service users but contributes to education."

Neuro DropIn has been operating out of Torrisholme Methodist Church after its original home at HMP Lancaster Farms closed in 2020.

They are still looking for a new space to call their own permanent home.