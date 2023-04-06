The donation of £4,000 will help the association with core funding to support a range of programmes that aim to improve the lives of people living in Lancaster and the surrounding areas, through access to leisure, community groups and education.

As part of the Skerton Community Association, staff and volunteers host a range of activities for the over 55s to provide a lifeline to those who would otherwise feel isolated.

The charity set up the ‘Autumn Club’, which meets every Thursday between 1pm and 4.30pm and offers the over 55s the opportunity to socialise over bingo and a two-course lunch at the community centre.

An additional session for older people ‘Friendly Faces’ is a social group for older people offering games, activities and a light lunch at the community centre on Mondays 1-4pm.

Andrew Marshall, youth & community project worker at Skerton Community Association, said: “We’re really grateful for the donation from the McCarthy Stone Foundation as the funding will enable us to host more activities for the over 55s in the local area.

"Loneliness amongst older people is becoming a never-ending issue in the UK and thanks to the McCarthy Stone Foundation, we will be able to continue our efforts to combat isolation in Lancaster and the surrounding areas.”

Graeme Marsh, foundation manager at the McCarthy Stone Foundation, said: “The Skerton Community Association is an important pillar of the local Lancaster area, and it’s wonderful to be able to help support its great work.

"Combatting loneliness in later life is something we strongly support, and we hope the funds provided will help to ensure the group can continue its fantastic work.”

The McCarthy Stone Foundation supports grassroots, volunteer led charitable causes that promote the health and wellbeing of older people.

It is the independent, registered charity of the UK’s leading developer and manager of retirement communities, McCarthy Stone, which is behind the Williamson Court development in Lancaster.