Lancaster charity launches new support group for people affected by specific skin cancer

A local charity is launching a new support group for people affected by skin cancers of the face, scalp and neck.

CancerCare – a local, independent charity that supports people affected by cancer, life-shortening illness and bereavement – is set to hold a maxillofacial skin cancer drop-in group at its Kendal Centre on Blackhall Road.

The group will meet on the first Monday of each month (excluding bank holidays) between 11.15am and 1pm.

The volunteer-led group is designed to provide people impacted by maxillofacial skin cancer with a safe, welcoming and supportive space to share advice, ask questions, and support others going through a similar experience. It is open both to those who have received a personal diagnosis and to those who know someone who has been diagnosed.

There is no need to book or be referred, anyone affected is welcome to drop in whenever is convenient.

Maxillofacial skin cancer refers to cancers affecting the face, scalp and neck, with the three most common types being basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma and melanoma.

The idea for the support group was inspired by CancerCare supporter, client and volunteer Rosemary.

Rosemary was diagnosed with maxillofacial skin cancer herself and underwent surgery in July 2025.

“I am now recovering well thanks to the support of friends and CancerCare,” Rosemary said. “However, I felt there was a need for a support group and wanted to do something helpful for others affected by this type of skin cancer and the treatment that comes with it.

“I hope the drop-in group will be a friendly, supportive space for people to share their experiences and gain mutual encouragement. Receiving a cancer diagnosis and treatment can be very isolating, and there is a big psychological impact when you have surgery on your face and neck.

"There are a lot of unknowns, and it helps to talk about your concerns with people who understand. This has really helped me heal and mrecover.”

The first group will be held on December 1.

For more information on CancerCare’s Maxillofacial Skin Cancer Drop-in Group, email [email protected] or call the Kendal centre on 01539 735800.