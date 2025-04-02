Lancaster charity calls on Government to lift ban on asylum seekers working to generate millions for the UK economy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Charities have joined together to highlight to the Government how lifting a ban on asylum seekers working would benefit the economy.

A new report – ‘Lift the Ban - Common Sense’ report explains how the UK could be boosted by almost £100m a year if the law was changed.

Gisela Renolds, executive director of Global Link – the education charity which has supported refugees and asylum seekers since 2016 – said: “Currently, the law states that asylum seekers may be given permission to work after they have been in the UK for one year.

"Even then, asylum seekers are rarely able to work in practice because their employment is restricted to the narrow list of highly skilled professions included on the Government’s Shortage Occupation List.

The Fair Begins Here campaign also calls for the right to work.

"Asylum seekers have nothing to do and cannot even go to college for the first six months to learn English. This leads to boredom, isolation and higher likelihood of mental health issues.

"Because asylum seekers are not allowed to support themselves by law; asylum seekers have to be provided with housing and a small weekly cash allowance. Most asylum seekers want to work.”

Global Link is part of a national coalition of thinktanks, trade unions, non-profit organisations, businesses and faith groups calling on the Government to ‘lift the ban’ on asylum seekers working.

Gisela said: “There is extensive research that demonstrates how beneficial lifting the ban would be, not just for asylum seekers themselves and local communities, but for the UK taxpayer.

"Conservative estimates demonstrate that if asylum seekers could work after six months, contribute to their own support costs and pay taxes, the UK economy would benefit through net gains for the Government of £97.8m per year which could be invested back into local services.”

One such asylum seeker in Lancaster who would benefit is Sam, who came from Iran on a family reunion visa to join his wife who had got refugee status in the UK.

After learning English and passing his UK driving license he started working as a delivery driver for Domino’s. He was supporting himself, paying income tax and national insurance.

He converted to Christianity and became an active member in a local church, making many local friends. When, however, his marriage ended a few years later, he lost his right to stay in the UK.

As a committed Christian he could not return to Iran which forbids Christianity, so he had to apply for asylum.

But the asylum rules meant that he could no longer work as a delivery driver. He also lost the right to rent. Suddenly, he was jobless and homeless.

It was only because he was given a room by someone in the church, and because he had saved money from previously working, that he did not access Home Office asylum accommodation and support.

Gisela said: “The case of Sam from Iran clearly illustrates why the ban on asylum seekers working needs to be lifted for both the benefits of asylum seekers themselves and the UK taxpayer.”

Jean O’Neill, chair of the local City of Sanctuary network, said: “The excellent ‘Lift the Ban - Common Sense’ report makes the case for the Government to change the law. The majority of the public support this right, too, because it makes sense.’

Gisela added: “We hope that our local MPs, who understand the arguments behind lifting the ban on asylum seekers working, will put forward amendments to the Borders and Security Bill to help improve the asylum system for everyone.”

The report can be read online at https://www.refugee-action.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Lift-The-Ban-Common-Sense.pdf