Lancaster charity appoints new officer with focus on outdoor learning for young people

A new outdoor learning officer has been appointed by a Lancaster-based youth charity to share the wonders and benefits of nature with young people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Helen Leece, who founded Gathering Fields Wellbeing Centre near Abbeystead 12 years ago, has recently taken on the new role for Lancashire Youth Challenge.

She helped to design the charity’s Time to Breathe programme which takes place in urban spaces in and around Lancaster, as well as on her working farm, and provides opportunities for young people to build confidence, learn new skills and a respect for the natural world and each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I believe my role offers endless opportunities to open sensitive discussions that would sometimes be difficult in school or home,” said Helen.

Outdoor learning officer, Helen Leece, leading a LYC horticulture workshop.

“We look at the issues young people face and the challenges to their wellbeing through the lenses of natural cycles in nature and the movements of wildlife.”

Young people have chances to grow, preserve and cook their own food, learn to put up tents and basic survival skills, and create sustainable art.

They also learn small animal care and conservation, and have explored herbal first aid and native plant folklore alongside mindfulness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Time to Breathe is a seasonal programme with summer focused on outdoor cooking and sharing food around a fire.

During autumn there’s time to reflect on the harvest and the successes, failures and celebration all the young people have experienced.

As winter approaches, sessions move indoors for themed dedicated Youth Cafes in Lancaster at the Cornerstone where LYC is based.

During her role so far, Helen has seen that working with nature has improved young people’s sense of their surroundings, their awareness of food production and care for wildlife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have seen communication improve and watched young people that once refused to eat or speak in front of others start to try new foods, cook them together and share it.”

The young people’s basic life skills and their ability to safely navigate open spaces has also improved.

Helen grew up on a farm and has always had a passion for nature. After having two children and training in Indian holistic medicine and western herbalism for 20 years, she established Gathering Fields.

Helen’s new role at LYC has been made possible through an investment by The Ernest Cook Trust.

For more about LYC, visit www.lancashireyouthchallenge.co.uk