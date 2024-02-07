Lancaster Cathedral send-off for Colonel who achieved 45 years' distinguished Army service

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris, who lived in the Lune Valley, achieved 45 years’ distinguished Army service.

Family mourners at his funeral at Lancaster Cathedral were joined by a large congregation led by the Lord-Lieutenant of Lancashire Amanda Parker JP, and the Mayor of Lancaster, Coun Roger Dennison.

Soldiers of the regiment, which has the Freedom of Lancaster, acted as pallbearers.

Col Chris Owen passed away on December 28.

Born in Salford in 1957 and a lifelong Manchester United fan, Chris was proud of his north west roots and embraced the wider communities and interests of the expanded regimental area.

He was commanding officer of the 1st Battalion, the King’s Regiment, before 11 years as regimental secretary of the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment.

The regiment became his passion, serving under four Colonels - Mike Griffiths, Peter Rafferty, Frazer Lawrence and Robert Singleton.

Chris applied his superior staff skills to his work, becoming widely respected across the infantry for his attitude and application to his role.

As human and financial resources were steadily cut back over the years, he had a realistic but effective approach and reorganised regimental headquarters to meet those realities head on.

He supervised several major projects, including World War One centenary events in the UK and France and the unveiling in 2016 by the late Queen, Colonel-in-Chief of the regiment, of the regimental memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.

Chris was an enthusiastic chairman of trustees of Westfield War Memorial Village in Lancaster and belonged to Lancaster Military Heritage Group.

As a devout Roman Catholic, he was a committed member of the parish mission team at St Mary’s RC Church, Hornby.

He leaves his wife Meredith, his long-term girlfriend, who he married in 1999.

In their tribute, the regiment said: “He will be remembered for his drive, his tenacity and, above all else, his integrity, compassion and moral compass.

“He will be immeasurably missed.”

Chris died in hospital on December 28. His funeral, including Requiem Mass, took place on January 24.