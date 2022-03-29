Lancaster cartoonist's 26 mile trek for the Alzheimer's Society

Jack Knight, an illustrator and designer, said: “I lost my Grandma to Alzheimer's when I was young, I remember it was a very sad time for my whole family.

"Twenty years later and people all over the world are still suffering from the effects of this disease and there is currently still no cure.

“My manager at the museum was telling me she's signed up for something called Trek26, which is a 26 mile walk around Ullswater lake in aid of the Alzheimer's Society.

Jack Knight is undertaking a 26 mile trek in the Lake District in aid of the Alzheimer's Society.

"I've been really getting into my walking these days and it piqued my interest when I heard about it.

“I looked into it and after a day or two of deliberation I decided to carpe some diems, seize the day and register to attend the walk.

“I had to pay £25 to register, and now I've also got to raise £300 in donations for the society before June 25. “If I can do it by May 25 then they'll send me a branded Alzheimer's Society t-shirt to wear during the event too.

"The 26 mile trek should take me around ten hours to complete, all being well, and I will update my justgiving page with my progress of course.

“Thank you to everyone who chips in towards the fundraising goal and helps make a difference for those living with dementia.”