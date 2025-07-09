Lancaster care home residents build tiny gnome village

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 9th Jul 2025, 15:46 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2025, 15:47 BST
Residents at Ashton Manor Care Home in Lancaster have taken a tiny idea and turned it into a big-hearted community project – all thanks to seven little gnomes.

What began with a simple garden donation from one resident has blossomed into Gnomesville Retirement Village, a joyful, resident-led initiative that has sparked creativity and laughter throughout the home.

The original seven gnomes – each more than 50 years old – received a much-needed makeover and were lovingly restored during craft sessions.

But it didn’t stop there. After several lively group discussions, residents decided these elderly gnomes needed a proper home of their own.

Gnomesville has been developed at Ashton Manor Care Home in Lancaster.placeholder image
And so, Gnomesville Retirement Village was built – officially opened with a special celebration, including a performance from the Lancaster Society.

Since then, residents have been busy designing miniature houses, mapping out gnome-sized streets and creating a full landscape.

Each gnome now has a name, personality, and back story – all brought to life during creative writing sessions. The stories are packed with humour, wisdom and a generous helping of mischief.

Among Gnomesville retirement village’s newest residents is Rodney, a retired bricklayer from Hornby with a passion for salmon fishing.

One of the residents helps to decorate the village.placeholder image
Rodney is close friends with Winston, a scholarly gnome born in Arnside who is now living in Gnomesville Retirement Village, and continues to share his passion for the natural world with his fellow residents.

These whimsical tales – and others – are chronicled in the Gnomesville Gazette, Ashton Manor’s very own gnome-themed newspaper.

“It has been a wonderful way to bring the residents together,” said Joanne Tyson, manager at Ashton Manor Care Home.

"We’ve all laughed so much at the wild and wonderful life stories they’ve created for the gnomes.

One of the residents helps to decorate the village.placeholder image
“The residents didn’t need much encouragement to take this project on a great journey – the whole home community has joined in the fun.”

Gnomesville Retirement Village continues to grow, with plans for seasonal events, new gnome-sized residents, and regular features in the Gazette.

Resident Mary summed it up best: “Gnomesville is not just a village – it’s a tiny, special world built on big imagination, collaboration and joyful community spirit.”

Visitors are welcome – just mind your step!

Ashton Manor Care Home in Lancaster is part of the Evermore Care Group and offers high quality residential, respite and dementia care. The home provides a warm, supportive environment where residents are encouraged to live life to the full.

