Lancaster care home opens doors to lonely older people this Christmas Day

Local care home Laurel Bank Care Home in Lancaster is opening its doors to older people from the community to help tackle loneliness this Christmas.

The care home is inviting local elderly people who might usually eat alone to join the residents and teams at the home on December 25 for a delicious home-cooked three course meal.

There are only six places available, and all you need to do is call and book in for the day while you can.

Diners will be treated to a tasty, freshly-prepared Christmas lunch in the home’s dining room with Christmas music, Christmas crackers complete with cheesy jokes and of course, Christmas hats!

Laurel Bank Care Home is opening its doors this Christmas Day.

Guests will have a chance to chat to the home’s staff and residents, while enjoying their food and opening presents with those at the home after their meal.

The home’s head chef, Grant Prichard, will be producing a range of dishes to cover varied individual dietary needs and preferences, so diners were able to eat to their fill accompanied with a wide selection of beverages.

The ‘Don’t Dine Alone’ initiative was launched by the home’s parent company, Barchester Healthcare, as a way to reach out to isolated or vulnerable members of their local communities.

Barchester Healthcare is also behind Barchester’s Charitable Foundation, which is a registered charity that gives grants to older people and other adults with a disability to help combat loneliness and enable people to be active and engaged in the communities where the Barchester care homes operate.

Lyndsay Scott, general manager at Laurel Bank, said: “Loneliness can be a big problem for elderly people, especially at Christmastime. Our doors are always open to new friends of the home. We would love anyone who is feeling lonely to come and join us on 25th December.”