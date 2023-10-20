Lancaster care home launches birthday card appeal for 102-year-old resident

Laurel Bank care home in Lancaster has launched an appeal to ensure one of its residents reaches her 102nd birthday in style.

Sybil will be 102 on October 31 and the care home is asking for the help of the local community to ensure Sybil has 102 cards to help her celebrate.

Sybil will be joined by staff, friends and other residents as she enjoys a champagne reception held at the home and a special birthday cake to mark the occasion made by the home’s head chef, Grant Prichard.

An admin worker at a local bank, Sybil was the first woman to work on the counter at the bank, a milestone she is very proud of. She then went on to work at Lancaster University, where she organised the Music Appreciation Society.

Sybil will be 102 on October 31.

She spent a great deal of her life travelling with her late husband, before going to live at Laurel Bank, where she is enjoying a new chapter of her life.

Laurel Bank is looking for people near and far to send cards to Sybil to help make this birthday into one to remember.

Whether store bought or homemade, they are seeking cards from all across the UK and potentially further afield to celebrate Sybil and everything she has achieved.

Send your cards to: Sybil’s 102nd birthday, Laurel Bank care home, Westbourne Road, Lancaster, LA1 5EF.

Lyndsay Scott, general manager of Barchester Laurel Bank, added: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable woman as she reaches this amazing milestone.

"Sybil is such a popular resident who always has an interesting tale to tell, and we look forward to hearing many more.”

