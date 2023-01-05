University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Trust chief executive Aaron Cummins has said that all treatment will remain at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary while a new £6m oncology unit is built on site.

Lancaster resident Jennifer Lauruol, who is currently undergoing treatment for stage IV metastatic breast cancer, says she was told during treatment last week that Ward 2 at the RLI, which looks after cancer patients, was threatened with closure, leaving up to 100 patients a week needing to travel to Westmorland General Hospital in Kendal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was told there had been no consultation or official announcement.

The Royal Lancaster Infirmary's Oncology Unit.

Jennifer's treatment requires twice-weekly appointments at the RLI.

She was concerned that the travelling would cause added stress, pain and exhaustion to patients, as well as issues for those needing transport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It would also cause problems for staff having to travel to Kendal.

Jennifer slammed the lack of clarity as showing "total lack of transparency, as well as a failure of empathy towards the patients whom you serve, and the staff under your management".

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Chemotherapy treatment and specialist blood testing must continue to be provided in Lancaster during the interim," she said.

Jennifer added that she was "very grateful" for the NHS treatment she was receiving at the RLI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Cummins responded to the concerns by apologising for what he says was "incorrect information" shared "with good intentions".

The oncology unit at the RLI will be moving - but will remain within the RLI, he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work on a long-term oncology location is due to start in the spring as a result of a £6m investment to create a new dedicated oncology unit at the RLI.

While this work is being done the current unit will relocate from Ward 2 to Ward 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Cummins apologised for a lack of "robust clear communication and engagement" within the trust, and said staff would also received an apology.

He added that he would "impress the importance" for any further developments to involve patients and carers as well as staff on the unit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from the trust said: "We wish to make it clear that cancer services are not moving from the Royal Lancaster Infirmary site.

"We are delighted to announce that we are investing £6m from our capital funds to develop a brand new Oncology Unit at the RLI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is fantastic news for our local communities and the investment will enable us to provide an enhanced level of service for our patients.

"The RLI Oncology Service will be temporarily relocated to a different ward on the RLI site for an interim period while the new RLI Oncology Unit is being developed. Patients will continue to receive oncology services at the RLI during this interim period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The temporary move will take place in mid-February, when the two-day Oncology Service will temporarily move next door from Ward 2 to Ward 1 at the RLI.