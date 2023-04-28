Wendy Graham, who lived in Halton, began volunteering with CancerCare after losing her sister, Elaine, to cancer in 1997. She went on to raise thousands of pounds for the charity, by supporting various fundraising activities from cross bay walks to Christmas fairs, often alongside her partner Cliff Kilshaw.

In 2016, Wendy’s commitment to volunteering for CancerCare was recognised by royalty and she was invited to attend a garden party in the grounds of Buckingham Palace with the Queen and other members of the Royal Family.

Speaking at the time, Wendy said “I’m here because CancerCare cared for Elaine and I care about giving back. I want people to have the support and care we did.”

Wendy Graham.

Anna Webster from CancerCare said: “We are so touched that Wendy chose to remember CancerCare with a gift in her Will, so that we might continue her legacy of supporting local people coping with cancer or loss.

"She was such a well-loved member of the CancerCare team and is very much missed, but her memory will live on through the lives of the many local people who will be helped by her thoughtful gift.”

“This special donation is already making a difference in our local community; from helping us to answer daily calls from people coming to terms with a cancer diagnosis to offering group activities to those dealing with the loss of a partner or family member.”

Teresa Sandham, who worked with Wendy at Lancaster City Council, said: “Wendy was so kind & so generous; always thinking of other people.

"She never forgot the impact of losing her sister and she wanted to do her best to help others by supporting CancerCare.

“She worked tirelessly; helping at coffee mornings, encouraging other people to donate and making her infamous marmalade to sell to raise funds.

"I think she included this donation in her Will knowing that it would continue to help people when she was no longer around to make her marmalade and volunteer her time at fundraising events. She knew it was important.”

Around a quarter of CancerCare’s work supporting local people affected by cancer or bereavement is funded by Gifts in Wills.

Over the past 12 months, the charity has been grateful to receive gifts ranging from £500 to £160,000 and every single gift has helped to provide vital care and support in the community.

