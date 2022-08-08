Lancaster campaigners call for nuclear disarmament on Hiroshima anniversary

By 1950, more than 340,000 people had died as a result of the two atomic bombs dropped in Japan and many thousands had been poisoned by radiation.

They scattered flowers from the bridge into the River Lune in memory of those who had died and called for all countries, especially the UK, to commit to the abolition of nuclear weapons.

Spokesperson Philip Gilligan said: "The explosion at Hiroshima killed people indiscriminately by vaporising human tissue, while many survivors of the initial blast burned to death or suffered years of misery because of cancers caused by radiation.

Supporters of the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament gathered on Millenium Bridge in Lancaster on Saturday evening.