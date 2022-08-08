Lancaster campaigners call for nuclear disarmament on Hiroshima anniversary

By 1950, more than 340,000 people had died as a result of the two atomic bombs dropped in Japan and many thousands had been poisoned by radiation.
They scattered flowers from the bridge into the River Lune in memory of those who had died and called for all countries, especially the UK, to commit to the abolition of nuclear weapons.
Spokesperson Philip Gilligan said: "The explosion at Hiroshima killed people indiscriminately by vaporising human tissue, while many survivors of the initial blast burned to death or suffered years of misery because of cancers caused by radiation.
"The world needs no more Hiroshimas. It needs nuclear disarmament. Nuclear weapons, including the UK’s Trident warheads, threaten our very existence. Thankfully, 86 of the world's countries have now signed the United Nations Treaty on the Abolition of Nuclear Weapons. The United Kingdom needs to do the same as soon as possible."