Those who have graduated or are going through The Growing Club’s Start-Up programme, Roots and Shoots, pitched their businesses to a panel of “Angels” to access avenues of support which would otherwise have been inaccessible.

The evening exemplified a sense of community and mutual support.

Glyn Jones, one of the Angels, who is the partnership development manager at the Health Innovation Campus, said it was “an inspiring celebration of the entrepreneurs” and that it was “very ‘real’ as in, no theories or officiousness, instead people building something positive and beneficial by virtue their own efforts and diligence with pragmatic support from The Growing Club community.”

People taking part in the Angels' Den event.

Karen Belton, a pitcher, from Two Tiny Makes, said that the whole experience was extremely rewarding, and went on to say: “I really do think that it is wonderful that local businesses want to reach out as Angels and support new businesses” which goes to show the value of community based support for businesses which The Growing Club tries to foster, both specifically through the Angels’ Den and more generally.”

The Growing Club are looking to host more events like this following the success of this event, and plan to host one every 18 months, so keep your eyes peeled for the next opportunity!

The Growing Club CIC is a non-profit organisation which designs and delivers employment and enterprise training for women.