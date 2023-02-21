Lancaster businesswoman’s skydive will help charity close to her heart

Nicola Combe had planned to do the skydive challenge in 2020, but then Covid struck, and so it will now take place on March 14.

Nicola set up her new business Morecambe Bay Wills & Estates after her husband Jim died, aged 60, in August 2018.

She was inspired to help others who are also dealing with family tragedy, and was so grateful for CancerCare’s support to her and Jim during his illness that she decided to donate five per cent from every invoice for Wills and Lasting Powers of Attorney (LPAs) to the Slynedales-based charity.

Nicola Combe.

Nicola previously worked as a management consultant in London but set up her own business to help people with their Wills after her experience of putting Jim’s affairs in order while he was ill and after she lost him.

"Jumping out of a plane at 10,000 feet isn't something I thought I could do, but two things are pushing me on," she said.

"It's in one of the most beautiful places on earth - the desert dunes in Namibia, so it will be stunning!

"And I'm doing it to raise money. Through my company, Morecambe Bay Wills, we support CancerCare North Lancashire.

Nicola Combe and her late husband Jim.

"They helped Jim when he was ill, and helped me during that time and after he died. So I owe them big time!

"This is a chance to add to the £10,000+ we’ve already raised."