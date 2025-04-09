Lancaster businesswoman to undertake 4,000 mile trek to help send aid to Gaza
During the ambitious six-month trek Ruth Herbert will walk through 11 countries, finishing her journey in Turkey (the nearest she could get to Gaza).
The 52-year-old leaves her home in Arnside on May 2, and on day 1 of her mammoth journey will walk to Lancaster.
From Lancaster she walks south and on day 22 arrives in Dover. She then takes the ferry to France and begins the long walk through mainland Europe to Turkey.
Ruth said: “I have always believed in the power of perseverance, and this journey is my way of showing solidarity with the Palestinian people. I go to demos, I sign petitions, I email my MP, but increasingly I began to feel I needed to do more.
"The work of Medical Aid for Palestinians is more important than ever, and I hope my efforts will help provide the support and resources needed to improve lives and deliver essential medical care.”
Paul Speight, a member of Lancaster Palestine Solidarity Campaign and long term supporter of MAP, said: “Ruth’s determination is inspiring and she has plenty of it! I hope people will donate on her Justgiving page to support Medical Aid for Palestine in their crucial work – more crucial now than ever.”
You can donate by visiting Ruth’s fundraising page at https://www.justgiving.com/page/bigtrek4palestine
You can follow Ruth’s progress through her Facebook and Instagram posts “Big Trek 4 Palestine”.