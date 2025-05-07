Lancaster businesswoman sets off on 4,000 mile charity walk

A crowd of 30 supporters and well wishers gathered in Arnside on a beautiful sunny day to cheer and wave her off.

Father Hugh Pollock from Kendal and Pastor Peter Bramhall from Milnthorpe said some words of support and encouragement, followed by a prayer and blessing.

And then Ruth, 52, took the first steps of this incredible six-month journey, in which she will walk through 11 countries to reach Turkey – the nearest she can get to Gaza.

She said: “It felt very emotional setting off. After all the preparation and training, it felt incredible to take those first steps.”

On Day 1 of the walk from Arnside to Lancaster she was joined by 13 people, who walked all or part of the day with her. The 18-mile route along footpaths included walking through beautiful woodlands, fields, and along the canal.

On Day 2 of the walk, a 22-mile walk from Lancaster to Longridge, a crowd of supporters and well wishers gathered in Lancaster’s Market Square to wave her off, and 18 people walked to Lancaster University with her.

A smaller group accompanied her to Longridge, where they camped the night.

Dr Debs Thompson, who walked to the university, said: “Walking today with Ruth we had such a welcoming response from onlookers. With each peaceful step a powerful message – access to medical care is a fundamental human right. Tragically the Israel government is denying Palestinians in Gaza this human right.

"As a doctor I cannot imagine the heartache of medical teams that are practicing without basic medicine or facilities. Ruth's trek gives me hope – in solidarity we have strength.

"Together we must call for peace and for access to medical care for all. Free Palestine.”

Rod Everett, a farmer and member of Lancaster Palestine Solidarity Campaign, is walking from Lancaster to Buxton, Derbyshire, with Ruth, accompanying her on Day 2 through to Day 6 of her trek.

After reaching Blackburn on Day 3 he said: “We have walked over the hills 22 miles yesterday and today 12 miles into Blackburn with a wonderful reception from local Palestine supporters.

"Ruth is doing a brilliant job helping to raise much needed funds for Medical Aid for Palestinians. Her focus on helping rather than being a bystander is really appreciated by the Palestinians. I have full admiration for her.”

Khaldoun Jayousi, a Palestinian businessman who has called Lancaster his home for decades, said: “Ruth watched the horrors in Gaza unfolding and decided she must act and do something. Ruth’s 4,000 mile trek from Arnside to Turkey will go a long way to strengthen the resolve of Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank to continue their struggle for freedom. Ruth sets a high moral example for us all to do what we can to help the oppressed. Our support and prayers are with her.”

Heather Kat, a friend and colleague of Ruth, who walked from Market Square to the university, said: “Watching Ruth take on this 4,000 mile journey is nothing short of inspiring. I’ve seen first-hand the depth of Ruth’s compassion and commitment. This isn’t just a trek; it’s a bold act of solidarity, raising urgent awareness of the ongoing genocide, and support for Palestinian medical aid. I couldn’t be prouder.”

On Day 3 Ruth walked from Longridge to Blackburn, where she was welcomed by a crowd of supporters.

Ruth said: “I’ve been completely blown away by the level of support I’ve received over the last few days, so many people have come out in Arnside and Lancaster to see me set off, and to walk with me, its lovely, thankyou. And the welcome in Blackburn was overwhelming. Thank you to everyone who came. And thank you to everyone who has donated, it’s incredible to have already raised over £8,000. I hope to raise lots more along my route.”

Ruth continues her walk south and will arrive in Dover on May 23, Day 22 of her walk. After reaching mainland Europe she will walk through a further 10 countries to complete her 4,000 mile walk.

You can support her fundraising efforts at https://www.justgiving.com/page/bigtrek4palestine

To follow Ruth’s progress over the next 6 months you can find her on Facebook and Instagram @bigtrek4palestine

