Lancaster businesswoman reaches 1,000 miles on solo trek for Palestine

Arnside businesswoman Ruth Herbert has embarked on an ambitious trek to support people in Palestine.

Big Trek 4 Palestine is a six-month, 4,000 mile expedition through 11 countries to raise money for the UK registered charity MAP - Medical Aid for Palestinians, with a fundraising target of £25,000.

By the end of her seventh week of walking she had raised £20,000 and walked 1,000 miles.

Since setting off from Arnside pier 2 May Ruth walked from the north to the south of England in just 24 days, where she joined the ancient road and pilgrimage route ‘Via Francigena’.

Ruth Herbert is seven weeks into her mammoth trek.

This historic path runs from the cathedral city of Canterbury then passes through France and Switzerland, to Rome and then to Apuli in Italy, where there were ports of embarkation to the Holy Land.

From Italy Ruth will make her way through Turkey, as close as she can get to Gaza.

Since the beginning of June, she has followed the often hidden way markers on the Via Francigena passing through the beautiful countryside of northern France calling at Arras, Vraignes-en-Vermandois and Seraucourt-le-Grand and Reims, following in the footsteps of thousands of people who have made this same journey over hundreds of years.

She then headed east making her way through the magnificent Parc national de forets calling at Ville sous la Ferté, L’Angres, Besancon, where the flag of Palestine fluttered proudly from the town hall.

Mayor Anne Vignot had raised the flag before a crowd of hundreds of local people as a gesture of solidarity with Palestine.

Ruth was invited to join the local activist group at the Doubs Communist Youth Summer Football Tournament, which this year was designated as a fundraiser for UNRWA for the benefit of the Palestinian civilian population.

Carrying all her belongings on her back, Ruth has spent several nights camping and despite the challenges of travelling alone, in all kinds of weather and with such a heavy load, Ruth is positive and optimistic about her onward journey.

She said: “I have been surrounded with kindness and positivity throughout my journey through France.

"Thank you so much to everyone who has supported me, and to everyone who has donated. It’s a privilege to be walking the Via Francigena; beautiful countryside, beautiful towns and villages, beautiful people.

“This countryside is so incredibly beautiful, to be so close to nature while walking this historic path is a real joy.”

Audrey, who met Ruth in France, said “Ruth’s walk from the UK to Palestine is impressive! It’s already a physical feat and a sporting challenge, but it also sends a powerful message of support for the situation in Palestine.

"As she walks and talks to people en route she can discuss the importance of protecting Palestine, the need for help, and the need for an end to the fighting. Congratulations to Ruth for embarking on this adventure and for her courage in bringing even more visibility to the Palestinian cause.”

Crossing into Switzerland via Pontarlier in the Jura on Saturday, Ruth achieved the amazing milestone of 1,000 miles.

You can follow Ruth’s adventure on Facebook and Instagram @bigtrek4palestine and support her fundraising efforts for Medical Aid for Palestine at https://www.justgiving.com/page/bigtrek4palestine