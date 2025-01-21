Lancaster businessman’s appeal to help make Festa Italia happen in 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An appeal has been launched to help ensure a popular Lancaster festival can go ahead this year.

Festa Italia is the latest Lancaster event to be under threat, with a plea for help coming in the wake of news that both Highest Point and Lancaster Music Festival have already been cancelled this year.

Paul Cusimano, who owns Joseph’s clothes shop in Cheapside and is one of the people behind the event, said: “Please help make Festa happen.”

Festa Italia, first held in 2018, showcases all the best of Italian cuisine, engineering and entertainment, and has attracted more than 100,000 visitors to the city in the last two years.

Festa Italia was first held in 2018.. Picture by Paul Heyes

It’s an opportunity to celebrate Italian culture in the middle of Lancaster, with food stalls, supercars, Ducati bikes, live music, and street entertainment, with many hospitality venues offering Italian-themed food and drink deals and specials.

Paul said: “First came the announcement that Highest Point was cancelled for 2025, and yesterday, we learned that Lancaster Music Festival would also not be taking place this year.

“On top of the obvious disappointment for music and festival lovers, the loss of these events will have a significant impact on the city's businesses, in particular, the hospitality and accommodation sectors.

“These two massive events add to the city’s vibrancy and, are undoubtedly, important for the city's tourism and how the city is viewed by potential visitors.

“In 2024, Lancaster Festa Italia received recognition from the Italian Ambassador (to Manchester) for its promotion of Italian culture and heritage, whilst also being praised for its authenticity.

“Until 2024, Festa was acknowledged as being one of the biggest single day events on Lancaster’s calender, but last year, we left the single day category and added a concert that was held on the Saturday night.

“We would love to do this all over again in 2025.

"Despite donating our own time, calling on the good will of many people, it still costs us a significant amount to put on this award winning Italian extravaganza, which is totally free to attend.

“It embarrasses us to ask, but ask we must. No matter how much, or little, you can donate, we would really, really appreciate your support in making this happen again, in 2025.”

You can help online at https://www.spacehive.com/lancaster-festa-italia?searchText=lancaster%20festa%20italia