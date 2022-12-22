Lancaster businesses team up to support asylum seekers with Christmas event

A group of shops and businesses has teamed up to support more than 100 asylum seekers in Lancaster this Christmas with a festive celebration at St Thomas' Centre.

Leading sponsor Cash Converters Lancaster, based in Wood Street, is working alongside Asda, Lancaster Loyne Rotary Club and Cumberland Building Society to sponsor the event, which will support 120 asylum seekers in the area.

Many of the asylum seekers, who are currently staying in a nearby hotel, have fled civil unrest and other risks in their home countries and will be without families and loved ones this Christmas.

The event will be held at St Thomas' Church centre. Photo: Google Street View

The Christmas celebration hopes to spread some festive cheer and build friendships within the community.

The celebration will feature a full three course dinner hosted at The St Thomas’ Centre, which has kindly been donated by the local church, with the meal designed by Kurdish chef Vafa Fatahi and prepared by a team of chefs.

Second-hand retailer Cash Converters will also be donating winter boots to the asylum seekers to help them through the winter months, as well as access to discounted items at the local store.

Commenting on the event sponsorship, Joe Cox from Cash Converters Lancaster said: “Christmas is all about giving to those less fortunate, who are struggling with isolation, and supporting as many people as we can in the local community.

