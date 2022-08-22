Lancaster businesses support African charity in corporate football tournament
Businesses and groups in Lancaster have entered teams in this year’s Charity Corporate Football Tournament to support Tackle Africa and help raise money for the vital work they do.
With more team spaces available, the charity and event sponsor Digitap are calling out to other local companies to get involved and enter a team to help raise further funds.
This year’s event will take place at Lancaster University 4G pitches on Thursday, September 15 at 6pm, and local businesses and organisations already taking part include JWPC, Moore and Smalley, Mazuma Mobile, Fuuse, IT Works, Digitap, Digital State, The Golden Lion, Girls Grammar School and Ripley St Thomas.
With more teams expected to confirm in the next few weeks, it promises to be a fantastic evening with over 100 local footballers playing three hours of non-stop tournament football, aiming to beat last year’s fundraising total of nearly £5,000, and trying to be crowned as this year’s champions.
Most Popular
-
1
Court lists for Lancaster and Morecambe
-
2
Lancaster city centre roads to close for two weeks
-
3
Tyson Fury’s cousin stabbed to death in ‘senseless attack’ in Greater Manchester
-
4
Here are some of the dogs currently up for adoption at Animal Care in Lancaster
-
5
Police appeal for information after two cars driven along Ullswater lakeside 'put other beach users in danger'
Free drinks and food for all players after the event are to be kindly provided by event sponsors the Golden Lion on Moor Lane.
Paul Tunstall, director of JWPC, and team captain, said: “We are proud to offer our continued support to Tackle Africa in hosting these amazing football events, and our team are looking forward to getting stuck in on the evening and hopefully coming away with the coveted trophy!
For more information, or to enter a team, please email [email protected], [email protected], or visit here
To donate or sponsor the event please visit here