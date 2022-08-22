Lancaster businesses support African charity in corporate football tournament

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With more team spaces available, the charity and event sponsor Digitap are calling out to other local companies to get involved and enter a team to help raise further funds.

This year’s event will take place at Lancaster University 4G pitches on Thursday, September 15 at 6pm, and local businesses and organisations already taking part include JWPC, Moore and Smalley, Mazuma Mobile, Fuuse, IT Works, Digitap, Digital State, The Golden Lion, Girls Grammar School and Ripley St Thomas.

With more teams expected to confirm in the next few weeks, it promises to be a fantastic evening with over 100 local footballers playing three hours of non-stop tournament football, aiming to beat last year’s fundraising total of nearly £5,000, and trying to be crowned as this year’s champions.

Lancaster businesses support Tackle Africa in charity corporate football tournament.

Free drinks and food for all players after the event are to be kindly provided by event sponsors the Golden Lion on Moor Lane.

Paul Tunstall, director of JWPC, and team captain, said: “We are proud to offer our continued support to Tackle Africa in hosting these amazing football events, and our team are looking forward to getting stuck in on the evening and hopefully coming away with the coveted trophy!

For more information, or to enter a team, please email [email protected], [email protected], or visit here