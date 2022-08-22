News you can trust since 1837
Lancaster businesses support African charity in corporate football tournament

Businesses and groups in Lancaster have entered teams in this year’s Charity Corporate Football Tournament to support Tackle Africa and help raise money for the vital work they do.

By Michelle Blade
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 12:30 pm
With more team spaces available, the charity and event sponsor Digitap are calling out to other local companies to get involved and enter a team to help raise further funds.

This year’s event will take place at Lancaster University 4G pitches on Thursday, September 15 at 6pm, and local businesses and organisations already taking part include JWPC, Moore and Smalley, Mazuma Mobile, Fuuse, IT Works, Digitap, Digital State, The Golden Lion, Girls Grammar School and Ripley St Thomas.

With more teams expected to confirm in the next few weeks, it promises to be a fantastic evening with over 100 local footballers playing three hours of non-stop tournament football, aiming to beat last year’s fundraising total of nearly £5,000, and trying to be crowned as this year’s champions.

Free drinks and food for all players after the event are to be kindly provided by event sponsors the Golden Lion on Moor Lane.

Paul Tunstall, director of JWPC, and team captain, said: “We are proud to offer our continued support to Tackle Africa in hosting these amazing football events, and our team are looking forward to getting stuck in on the evening and hopefully coming away with the coveted trophy!

For more information, or to enter a team, please email [email protected], [email protected], or visit here

To donate or sponsor the event please visit here

