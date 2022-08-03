Lancaster business wins coveted Great Taste Award

The Cereal Box, which is based in Kings Arcade, picked up a highly prized two-star Great Taste Award for its hand toasted small-batch Gingerbread Granola, just a year after launching.

More than 14,000 products were put through the competition’s rigorous blind judging process and Gingerbread Granola was dubbed “above and beyond delicious” at the world’s most coveted food and drink awards.

The artisan granola company’s product was described by judges as: “Fabulous looking chunky and generous granola - the real flavour bomb comes in the tasting. Wonderful ginger – we love those chunks of crystallised ginger, lots of spices and importantly a hint of salt which rounds the flavours off. Lots of nuts and fruit and no cheap fillers or mean dust at the bottom. Great care has gone into making this granola and it shows. We could just tuck into this as a snack, there may not be any left for breakfast. A fine example of how to make a product well.”

Graham Hall from The Cereal Box.

Made in small batches in Lancaster, the Gingerbread Granola was one of 8% of products to be awarded two stars.

A total of 4,078 products were awarded a Great Taste one-star, 1,237 were awarded two stars and 241 were awarded three stars.

Graham Hall from The Cereal Box comments: “We are delighted to have won a Great Taste award for our Gingerbread Granola. I have dreamt of this moment and am so proud to be adding the iconic black and gold Great Taste logo to our packaging.

“The Cereal Box is just one-year-old and so to be where we are today is just wonderful. Being recognised with a Great Taste two-star means so much to independent producers such as myself, as it makes all the hard work and determination worth it. Great Taste is the most recognised accolade for taste and quality in the food and drink world, so it really is a big win.”