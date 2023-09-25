News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
Braverman ‘fully backs’ armed police after officer charged with murder
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m
Over half of Scotland’s popular beaches ‘blighted’ with raw sewage
Nats ‘sorry’ staff off sick ‘will impact’ flights from major airport
Rishi Sunak considering inheritance tax cut

Lancaster business fined £16k after man suffers severe allergic reaction at wedding

A Lancaster business has been ordered to pay £23,261.41 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to a breach of food hygiene regulations.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 25th Sep 2023, 15:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 15:07 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Casterton Leisure Limited, the operator of Hipping Hall, Cowan Bridge, near Kirkby Lonsdale, pleaded guilty to one offence under The Food Safety and Hygiene (England) Regulations 2013 following an investigation by Lancaster City Council’s Environmental Health Department.

In December 2021, officers received a complaint from a wedding party that the best man had suffered a severe allergic reaction (anaphylaxis) after eating a canapé at the event that contained nuts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This was despite the hotel being informed that two guests were allergic to nuts and another was allergic to peanuts.

Casterton Leisure Limited, the operator of Hipping Hall, Cowan Bridge, near Kirkby Lonsdale, pleaded guilty to one offence under The Food Safety and Hygiene (England) Regulations 2013 following an investigation by Lancaster City Council’s Environmental Health Department. Hipping Hall ceased trading in July this year.Casterton Leisure Limited, the operator of Hipping Hall, Cowan Bridge, near Kirkby Lonsdale, pleaded guilty to one offence under The Food Safety and Hygiene (England) Regulations 2013 following an investigation by Lancaster City Council’s Environmental Health Department. Hipping Hall ceased trading in July this year.
Casterton Leisure Limited, the operator of Hipping Hall, Cowan Bridge, near Kirkby Lonsdale, pleaded guilty to one offence under The Food Safety and Hygiene (England) Regulations 2013 following an investigation by Lancaster City Council’s Environmental Health Department. Hipping Hall ceased trading in July this year.
Most Popular

During last week’s sentencing at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court, District Judge McGarva commented that this should have been one of the best days of the family’s life and there was a wholesale failure by the company.

The defendant fell far below expectations and the family did everything they could and there was a realistic risk of death.

Casterton Leisure Limited were fined £16,000 plus victim surcharge of £190 and ordered to pay costs of £7,071.41.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Coun Joanne Ainscough, cabinet member with responsibility for Environmental Health and Enforcement, said: “All businesses have a fundamental duty to their customers to ensure that the food they provide is safe to eat. This includes catering for those with allergies, intolerances or coeliac disease.

“The council will not hesitate to take enforcement action when food safety and hygiene breaches occur and may result in severe illness or death.”

Hipping Hall ceased operating in July this year.