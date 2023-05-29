News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Love Island 2023: Full line up of contestants for summer series
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Details of Tina Turner’s funeral revealed by former aide
Anger as This Morning viewers call for show to be ‘taken off air’
Phillip Schofield slams critics following affair revelations
Three tourists dead & one missing after boat capsizes on Italian lake

Lancaster Bus Station fully reopens after drain repairs

All stands at Lancaster Bus Station have now fully reopened after emergency drain repairs were finished.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 29th May 2023, 13:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th May 2023, 13:48 BST

Stagecoach Cumbria and North Lancashire had closed stands 12 to 20 due to a collapsed drain outside.

But repair work has now been completed, meaning all services in and out of the bus station have returned to normal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the company said: ''We are pleased to announce Lancaster Bus Station has now fully reopened.

Lancaster Bus Station.Lancaster Bus Station.
Lancaster Bus Station.
Most Popular

''All services will now return to normal route.''