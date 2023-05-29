Lancaster Bus Station fully reopens after drain repairs
All stands at Lancaster Bus Station have now fully reopened after emergency drain repairs were finished.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 29th May 2023, 13:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th May 2023, 13:48 BST
Stagecoach Cumbria and North Lancashire had closed stands 12 to 20 due to a collapsed drain outside.
But repair work has now been completed, meaning all services in and out of the bus station have returned to normal.
A spokesperson for the company said: ''We are pleased to announce Lancaster Bus Station has now fully reopened.
''All services will now return to normal route.''