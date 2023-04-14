Lancaster Buddhist monk’s 3,000 mile walk around world to spread peace message

Mr White sets off on Tuesday April 18 from the Tara Centre at the Storey Building in Lancaster after a leaving ceremony between 9am and 10am.

Mr White said: "My vow is to walk to the leaders of the nine nations in the world that possess nuclear weapons, to deliver a message of love, a message of peace, a letter of love and peace.

"My vow is to walk the earth in prayer for peace, walking as a prayer of peace, to teach and inspire the practice of radiating love out into the world."

Buddhist monk Jitei White.

The walk will take Mr White 3,000 miles around the world to an end point in Hiroshima.

He will walk from Lancaster to London from April 18 to May 11, then from New York to Washington from May 30 to June 22, from Brussels to Paris from July 6 to 23, then through the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, Italy, Vatican City, Spain and Portugal.

From there he will walk from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem from September 26 to October 1, and from Islamabad to New Delhi between October 17 and November 28.

In 2024 he will walk the rerst of Europe in the spring, before heading to China and North Korea in early summer, Russia in the summer, and finally will walk from Tokyo to Hiroshima in the autumn.

As an independent Buddhist monk he receives no financial support from any Buddhist 'church', and instead relies on people's goodwill to provide him with a place to stay and food to eat.