Lancaster Bishop's message invites you to ‘come home to church’ this Christmas

Lancaster's Bishop has sent a special Christmas message as part of a joint venture with the Bishop of Blackburn.

The short film, available on the Diocesan YouTube channel, sees Blackburn Bishop Rt Rev Philip North speaking from the streets of Preston City centre and Lancaster's Rt Rev Dr Jill Duff amongst days-old calves in a barn at Newlands Farm near Dolphinholme.

In the film, Bishop Jill invites people to find their 'true home' in Jesus, saying: "Everything may be not as you planned it this Christmas, not all will be calm and bright, your Christmas may be a challenging one or it may be full of laughter, but whether it’s in joy or sorrow, you’re most welcome to come home to your local church family this Christmas.”

Bishop Jill says: "We can find our true home in Jesus, the Prince of Peace. Because Jesus has come and made his home with us, we can make our home with Him and that home is the blissful peace of knowing him.

Bishop Jill filming her Christmas message surrounded by days-old calves.

"That is why 'all is calm, all is bright', but to bring to birth the prince of peace, God chose an unlikely teenage mum and an unlikely birthing space with unlikely guests at a Bethlehem baby shower.

"Unlikely people, with unlikely news; news of peace in a troubled world. And our prayer is that you may find his peace from heaven, your true home in Jesus this Christmas."

Find your local church this Christmas by visiting www.achurchnearyou.com