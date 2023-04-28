Radio Lancashire has been chosen to take the lead on the day across the whole local radio network, with contributions giving a flavour of activities round the country from other BBC stations as the day progresses.

Bishop Jill will work alongside BBC Radio Lancashire presenter Graham Liver on the broadcast, which begins at 10am on May 6.

Bishop Jill and Graham are joining forces again following a successful partnership on the occasion of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in September.

Bishop Jill and the BBC’s Graham Liver pictured together after the broadcast for the Queen's funeral in September last year.

This time they are together for the moment of the Coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla and both are looking forward to the big day.

Graham, BBC Radio Lancashire’s Breakfast presenter, said: “I’m so proud that coverage of this historic event will be coming from Lancashire, with people right across England listening in.

“The programme will really benefit from the expert analysis and genuine warmth that Bishop Jill always brings with her.”

Bishop Jill commented: “I am honoured to be joining Graham and the team at BBC Radio Lancashire once again to broadcast across the nation’s local radio stations on May 6.

“Historically, at the time of a Coronation, beacons were lit on high points across the County and across the whole country to signal the happy news of a new monarch to the whole population.

"Since the last Coronation so much has changed and we are now connected instantly to the latest news through our phones and laptops of course.

“The Coronation is an important celebratory moment for the nation but it’s also an important spiritual moment too. We have the chance to witness a Christian service at Westminster Abbey on May 6, the likes of which hasn’t been seen since 1953.