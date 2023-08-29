News you can trust since 1837
Lancaster-based holiday park operator ranked best leisure and hospitality company

Leading holiday park operator Verdant Leisure has been named 1st Best Leisure and Hospitality Company to work for in the UK in this year’s Best Companies accolade.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 29th Aug 2023, 09:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 09:51 BST

The commendation has come from the company’s employees, who each completed confidential surveys, reflecting, and commenting on their experiences with their employer.

This prestigious award highlights employers in the leisure and hospitality sector that provide a fantastic place to work.

Verdant Leisure, which has a head office in Caton Road, was voted for by its team members across many aspects such as confidence in the leadership team, opportunities for personal growth and supportive peer management.

Verdant Leisure has been named 1st Best Leisure and Hospitality Company to work for in the UK in this year's Best Companies accolade.
The Best Companies awards ensure workplaces receive the recognition they deserve, celebrating a company's commitment to their employees and workplace engagement.

Graham Hodgson, CEO at Verdant Leisure, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be named as the Best Leisure and Hospitality Company to work for by Best Companies.

"Most of all, we’re thrilled that this positive feedback has come from our valued team. All our staff have worked so hard throughout the year to provide holiday-makes and owners with a memorable experience every time they visit our parks.

"We are so proud of our team and this is a testament to their hard work and effort.”

Verdant Leisure is a bespoke operator of UK holiday parks in spectacular locations across both Scotland and England.

The holiday park operator offers a wide range of accommodation from self-catering caravans, deluxe lodges to camping pods and touring pitches at selected parks.

