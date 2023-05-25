Lancaster bar to remain closed after body found in search for missing 24-year-old Shannon Canning
Shannon, 24, disappeared in the early hours of Friday morning (May 19) after leaving her home in Lancaster.
Police said she did not arrive for work at Tipple bar in King Street and had not contacted family or friends.
On Wednesday (May 24), police confirmed they had responded to a report that a body had been found in the River Lune, near Halton, at around 4.20pm.
Specialist search teams subsequently attended the area and sadly recovered the body of a woman.
“Although formal identification has yet to take place, we believe the body to be that of missing Shannon Canning,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
Tipple have since said on their Facebook page that they will remain closed.
"We are aware of the recent news regarding our colleague and friend, Shannon Canning," they said.
"Tipple will be closed [on Wednesday night] and for the foreseeable.
"We kindly ask that you do not message us, comment, or post on our page regarding Shannon for the time being. We ask that you allow us some privacy and give us space process everything.
"Our thoughts are with Shannon's family at this awful time.
"Thank you for understanding."