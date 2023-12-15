Lancaster band The Forty Fours are raffling off a two-hour performance to raise vital funds for St John's Hospice.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The four-piece from Bolton-le-Sands are well known across pubs in Lancaster and Morecambe for their indie rock anthems and original music.

Now they're offering individuals and businesses alike the opportunity to win a performance for a £10 charitable donation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With heavy influences from the Arctic Monkeys, Oasis and the Beatles, the band are hoping to make a dent in the massive £5.1m running costs of keeping the hospice open each year.

The Forty Fours are raffling off a gig to help St John's Hospice.

Lead singer and guitarist Anthony Livingstone said: "In our community we have all at some point been directly or indirectly helped by the services the hospice provides.

"As such a well-known and important charity to us all in the area, we would like to support them in raising the vital funds needed to keep the hospice going year after year.

"Our idea to raffle off a gig is open to anyone - businesses and individuals. I'd urge anyone to enter - whether you have a venue for an upcoming birthday already booked, or if you're still to work out the details of how we'd fit in your living room - it's well worth entering for just a tenner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For local pubs, booking us in for next year could save you a pretty penny and be in the name of charity."

Tickets are being sold for just £10 via their Just Giving page at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/The44s

Make sure you have an active email address or message the band your contact details via Facebook so they can be in touch with you if you win.