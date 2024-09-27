Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lancaster author has published a book which includes 'ghostly' stories about his home city.

Peter Marshall, who has lived in Lancaster since 1986 and is an author with The Hachette Group, has written Tales of the Supernatural - his first venture into the paranormal and horror genre.

And it contains stories set in Lancaster which he says actually did happen and are true in every detail.

In the past Dr Marshall has published more than 30 books in diverse genres, ranging from academic and popular psychology, to finance and accounting, to fiction, including children’s books, history, biography, crime fiction, philosophical fiction and comedy.

Peter Marshall has published Tales of the Supernatural.

Included in the new book are stories such as The House in Ashfield Avenue, which Dr Marshall says is true in every detail except for the change of personal names.

In the story, he writes about a "malevolent force" in one of the bedrooms which led to the door swinging open and slamming shut during the night.

"Whatever it was, it was immensely and brutishly strong," he writes.

Another of the stories that has the same degree of truth is The Mysterious Colin Gardener.

The Georgian Accountant's desk, in a house in Brook Street, that features in the chapter of that name actually did exist, as did some of the early elements of the story.

A third story tells the tale of the Ghost of the Three Mariners, in which a seemingly ordinary conversation with a pub landlady and an American tourist takes a strange turn.

Dr Marshall said: "Some have asked me why I have ventured into this area and my answer is that I’m aware that many people like a creepy story.

"As a psychologist, I understand paranormal phenomena and know which buttons to press to provide the thrill people seek."