Lancaster “at saturation point” for new student developments

Lancaster University has said that the market for new student developments in the city is “at saturation point”.

Responding to a recently submitted planning application for a new-build development in St Leonard’s Gate, Lancaster University Facilities and Lancaster University Accommodation said: “With the proposals for new student accommodation at The Quay, Silk Mill Galgate, Filter House, Foundry Studios, and various private landlord applications we feel the market is currently at saturation point for the current academic growth on campus.”

The application for the St Leonard’s Gate development has been submitted by Mr Mister, of Mister Capital Holdings Ltd.

It would see a small car park and one storey former workshop adjacent to Pitt Street being demolished to make way for new accommodation comprising 18 one-bed studios and one two-bed flat.

But in a response submitted to the planning application, the university expressed concern about properties owned and managed by Mr Mister.

It said: “In recent years LU Homes have received a number of reports about properties owned and managed by Mr Mister, in particular about poor management practices, as a consequence, any development by Mr Mister will not be accredited by LU Homes unless there was significant and sustained evidence of improved management practices.”

St Leonard’s Gate has seen significant development - much of it student accommodation - over the past few years.

Indeed much of Lancaster city centre has seen a huge increase in new build student accommodation.

The application states that the site has been used as a private car park since the demolition of a row of domestic buildings in the 1960s.

This action also brought about closure of the underpass forming the entrance to Pitt Street.