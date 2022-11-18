Lancaster artist to show off latest work at 25th art exhibition at Ashton Memorial

Chas will be holding the show on the ground floor of the Ashton Memorial, Williamson Park, on Saturday November 26t Sunday November 27, 11am to 4pm.

And this year it will be a joint exhibition with his daughter Kate.

Kate graduated from Falmouth University in Cornwall in 2020 (during the first lockdown), and this is her first exhibition.

Chas Jacobs is holding his 25th art exhibition at the Ashton Memorial.

She did her degree in textile design, but has specialised in linocut printmaking and painting.

Kate takes her inspiration from the nature that surrounds her in the Lune Valley where the family lives, sometimes with a Greek Mythology twist!

This will be the 25th year of Chas's exhibiton at the Ashton Memorial, and the first since November 2019 due to the Covid pandemic.

He said: "We are really excited and looking forward to it. Kate was just born when I had my first there, and now she is 25! We will both be there all weekend."

Chas Jacobs at work on one of his paintings.

At the exhibition there will be original paintings, limited edition prints, greeting cards and Christmas cards and the 2023 calendar. The event is free.

A piece of work by Kate Jacobs.