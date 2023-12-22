Lancaster artist creates miniature replica of popular city pub and the detail is incredible

A talented Lancaster artist has made a novel gift for a city centre pub.

Musician Josh Backhouse has made a model version of the front of The Pub.

The miniature facade will be proudly on display on the main bar of the China Street venue once a case has been made for it.

The Pub shared images of the work on social media, saying: "Every now and again we get the most amazing surprises here at The Pub.

"Recently we were presented with the most amazing miniature model of our building. The detail is just incredible.

"Massive thanks to supremely talented Josh Backhouse. We love it!"