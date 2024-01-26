Gavagan Art has launched a new gallery featuring the paintings of Kitty North at Low Wood Bay Resort & Spa.The new exhibition, called Buildings in the Landscape, features some of Kitty North’s most prominent works, including Moonlit Night, her painting of Levens Hall, and The Old Rectory, once home to the Englishpoet John Betjeman.Kitty’s growing reputation as an artist has resulted in a number of prestigious commissions across the UK. These have included projects at Levens Hall, Bolton Abbey, Chatsworth and Salts Mill Saltaire, where alarge exhibition of her work, ‘Continuum’, is currently on display.General manager at English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues Mark Needham said: “Our inaugural art gallery at Low Wood Bay was a great success and many of our guests commented on our use of the Atrium space to showcase contemporary pieces of art.“Kitty's work has been widely exhibited and collected around the world. So we expect the display to draw art lovers to Windermere and be a big talking point for guests and visitors to the spa resort.”Kitty lists several key influences which led her to paint, in particular being taken as a child to see an exhibition of David Hockney’s paintings, and in the same year seeing an exhibition of the British artist JMW Turner. And yet the overriding and continuing influence on her art has been the experience of living in the Northern landscape.Gavagan Art owner Mary Gavagan added: “This exhibition of Kitty’s work at Low Wood Bay is a wonderful opportunity to bring her paintings to a wider audience. Kitty is a prolific artist and colourist. I have exhibited her work previously both in Lancashire at Lancaster University’s Peter Scott Gallery and in Yorkshire.”The exhibition of Kitty North’s paintings is the second gallery display to be held at Low Wood Bay Resort & Spa. It runs until April 24 and is freely open for viewing throughout the day. To find out more, visit https://englishlakes.co.uk/low-wood-bay/art/ or https://gavaganart.com/exhibition/kitty-north-paintings/