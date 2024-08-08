Lancaster art fair is back in the city and wants to get people of all ages involved

By Michelle Blade
Published 8th Aug 2024, 11:44 GMT
Lancaster Art Fair ran for the first time in Summer 2023 at The Storey Gallery, and this year they are back!

Lancaster Art Fair wants to celebrate art in Lancaster and get people of all ages involved in doing something creative.

There will be a selection of 17 talented artists showing their work, with original work and prints for sale.

Favourites from last year like free activity tables and community art wall are back and there are bigger and better free workshops running each day from 11am-3pm, thanks to funding from Lancaster BID.

The community art wall at last year's Lancaster art fair.
The community art wall at last year's Lancaster art fair.

Learn to paint watercolour sunsets with Lidia Ranns, postcard portraits with Reuben Bryant, still life collage with Molly Bland, dramatic sky painting with Hannah Robinson and create a seaside themed key holder with Rosie Tacon-Glass.

Check social media @lancasterartfair to find the workshop schedule and full artist line-up.

Lancaster Art Fair is intended to be a fun, interactive event for the people of Lancaster, where the community can come together, connect with each other and create.

Lancaster Art Fair wants to make a vibrant, inclusive and exciting cultural event that can grow year on year, supporting local artists and creators right here in Lancaster.

Come down and check the fair out, see the work from 17 brilliant artists, shop, create, chat and take part by adding to the art pin up wall.

The art fair runs from August 20-24, 10am-4pm upstairs at the Storey Gallery on Meeting House Lane.

The event is suitable for the whole family and it's free entry.

