Lancaster animal charity celebrates share of £1m fund

A Lancaster charity has received a funding boost as part of Benefact Group’s Movement for Good Awards to support its vital work.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Animal Care, based in Lancaster, has received a donation of £1,000 as part of the movement.

For the seventh year running, Benefact Group is giving away more than £1m to charities through its Movement for Good awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The public were invited to nominate causes close to their hearts, with more than 6,200 Lancashire residents taking the time to put forward charities they care about.

Animal Care in Lancaster. Photo: Google Street View

More charities chosen for support will be revealed later in the year, and Lancashire residents are encouraged to keep nominating by visiting https://movementforgood.com/

Mark Hews, groupchief executive at Benefact Group, said: “We would like to thank every single person who took the time to nominate a good cause as part of our Movement for Good Awards. Benefact Group is a family of award-winning specialist financial services companies and the third largest corporate donor to charity in the UK over a decade.

"Owned by a charity ourselves, charitable giving is at the heart of what we do. All of our available profits go to good causes and the more the group grows, the more the group can give.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re delighted to donate over £1m to good causes each year through our Movement for Good Awards and are grateful to all our supporters, including the customers of the trusted insurer, Ecclesiastical, and the responsible and sustainable asset manager, EdenTree.

"We know that £1,000 can make a huge difference to the incredible work that charities do and we’re looking forward to seeing how this financial boost will change lives for the better.”

Having recently achieved its ambition to reach the landmark amount of £250m given in donations since 2014, Benefact Group is recognised as the third largest corporate giver in the UK over a decade.

Movement for Good is funded by EIO plc, part of the Benefact Group.