Experts from Quotezone.co.uk analysed road and car accidents statistics from across the country and created a ‘safe driver index score’ out of 100 to rank each region according to how careful their drivers are.

Lancaster and Wyre had 185 road casualties (fatalities and injuries) per one million population, 429 car accidents per hundred thousand vehicles, 0.75 casualties per accident and a 28.33 safe driver score out of 100.

Located in the North West of England, Blackburn with Darwen received the lowest safe driver score of all regions in the UK with 16.78/100 - 26.8% less than Lincolnshire (22.93/100) in second, and 62.3% less than its bordering region Blackpool (44.48/100) in 53rd. Blackburn with Darwen has 253 road casualties per million people, the 17th highest of all. Each road accident in the region results in 0.80 casualties on average. This is a 35.6% increase from Wandsworth (0.59), the best performing region in this factor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancaster and Wyre rank high in a list of the most dangerous places to drive in the UK.

Lincolnshire earns a safe driver score of only 22.93/100, placing second. With a disappointing performance for average casualties per accident (0.78) and total road casualties (246 per million people), Lincolnshire’s score is only 54.3% of bordering region, Sheffield (42.23/100). A small saving grace for the area is a relatively low number of vehicles being involved in accidents (471 per hundred thousand), for which it places 60th. But, this is still over five times more than the best performing region in this regard: Inverness (84 per 100,000 vehicles).

In third place is Chorley and West Lancashire, just a few miles south of Blackburn with Darwen with a slightly higher safe driver score at 24.43/100. The region may have fewer road casualties and vehicle accidents, but its average number of casualties per accident - 0.82 - is the eighth highest of all places analysed.

Camden and City of London is home to some of the most dangerous drivers in the UK, with a safe driver score of 38.93/100, with the 137th lowest safe driver score out of 168 regions.

A link to the full study is here