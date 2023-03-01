Lancaster and Morecambe teachers take part in second day of strike action
A second day of strike action by teachers was held this week following an initial national strike last month which saw up to 60 schools across the Lancaster district close at least in part.
The strikes are part of the National Education Union's campaign for a fully-funded, above inflation pay rise, but many teachers have also voiced their concerns about under-funding at schools.
This second strike day formed part of a series of regional strikes that will lead up to the next national action on March 15, with a collective march and rally in London, followed immediately by a second day of action on March 16.
Local teachers joined a regional rally in Manchester on Tuesday, with some having already made plans to attend the London rally later this month.
Sam Ud-din, Lancaster & Morecambe district secretary for the National Education Union, said there was once again strong support from their members - now approaching 1,100 in number locally.
"More schools are being impacted with well-supported pickets at several workplaces across the district," he said.
"The many toots from passing rush hour traffic showed the public mood is still very much in support of all public sector workers being paid a fair increase – that is properly funded.
"The Treasury could raise much more from taxes from all those that have seen increased profits. The public, who include our members, know that there is no acceptable argument that this government can provide to not tax every company that has made billions more and every individual who has millions more over the last two years whilst at the same time Joe Bloggs in the street has had to resort to food banks.
"Their ongoing refusal to do so shows the bad faith that they still work under - claiming to be offering the hand of consultation, even though it’s empty but actually using the fist of regressive legislation to try and make any kind of protest more difficult.
"The coach to Manchester for the regional rally was well packed – and many confirmed on the way back that they were also going to go to London.”