Lancaster and Morecambe teachers take part in second day of strike action

The strikes are part of the National Education Union's campaign for a fully-funded, above inflation pay rise, but many teachers have also voiced their concerns about under-funding at schools.

This second strike day formed part of a series of regional strikes that will lead up to the next national action on March 15, with a collective march and rally in London, followed immediately by a second day of action on March 16.

Local teachers joined a regional rally in Manchester on Tuesday, with some having already made plans to attend the London rally later this month.

Sam Ud-din, Lancaster & Morecambe district secretary for the National Education Union, said there was once again strong support from their members - now approaching 1,100 in number locally.

"More schools are being impacted with well-supported pickets at several workplaces across the district," he said.

"The many toots from passing rush hour traffic showed the public mood is still very much in support of all public sector workers being paid a fair increase – that is properly funded.

"The Treasury could raise much more from taxes from all those that have seen increased profits. The public, who include our members, know that there is no acceptable argument that this government can provide to not tax every company that has made billions more and every individual who has millions more over the last two years whilst at the same time Joe Bloggs in the street has had to resort to food banks.

Sam Ud-din.

"Their ongoing refusal to do so shows the bad faith that they still work under - claiming to be offering the hand of consultation, even though it’s empty but actually using the fist of regressive legislation to try and make any kind of protest more difficult.

"The coach to Manchester for the regional rally was well packed – and many confirmed on the way back that they were also going to go to London.”

"The rally had several inspirational speakers – one being the National Joint General Secretaries, Dr Mary Bousted.

"She spoke of the damage that government policies have wrecked in education through under-funding over the last couple of decades with buildings in increasing disrepair, growing staff shortages particularly effecting our most vulnerable children and staff dis-satisfaction over impossible workloads.”