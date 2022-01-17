Lancaster and Morecambe residents protest against Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Lancaster and Morecambe residents protest against Prime Minister Boris Johnston.

Eugene Doherty, president of organisers Lancaster & Morecambe TUC, said: “The Tories have used the pandemic to feather their own nests while they have thrown thousands on benefits, benefits which they have cut.

“They have repaid key workers with claps and ice-creams while they award themselves and all MPs a £2,000 a year pay increase.

“They aim to curb our right to protest, yet they gather illegally to party. We are right to say Johnson must go.”

The protest was supported by the Labour and Green parties, who both sent speakers, and also the South Lakes Socialists. There was also some music by One Man and his Beard.