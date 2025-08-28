Lancaster and Morecambe police target aggressive street drinking as part of crackdown

Police have arrested 16 people over the last six months in connection to aggressive street drinking.

The Lancaster and Morecambe Neighbourhood Policing Team have been working alongside partners to not only address the criminality but also seek the appropriate support for vulnerable individuals.

In addition, they are working closely with licensing officers to engage with off-licenses and share awareness regarding selling alcohol to those already inebriated.

31 Community Protection Warnings (CPW) and 18 Community Protection Notices (CPN) have been utilised by the force to curb aggressive street drinking in the six-month time period.

The operation is undertaken as a part of daily patrols in the town and city centres and has been under way since August 2022.

Since its launch, alcohol related anti-social behaviour incidents in Morecambe have fallen by 33 per cent.

Morecambe Neighbourhood Police officer Katie Foster said: “Aggressive street drinking is an issue that is reported to us on a weekly basis through our Lancashire Talking survey, and officers are often approached by members of the public and business owners regarding these concerns whilst out patrolling.

“Aside from the street drinking itself, this often leads to other criminal behaviour such as violence, shoplifting and anti-social behaviour. For members of the community or those who are visiting Lancaster or Morecambe, these behaviours naturally cause worry and can be quite intimidating.

“However, we do appreciate that, for some individuals, this behaviour comes due to underlying vulnerabilities and therefore where possible, we will always refer people to seek the support they might need.

“Through Op Centurion, our force response to anti-social behaviour, we are acting on concerns of the public to create a safer environment across Lancaster and Morecambe”.

Op Centurion is a county-wide crackdown on anti-social behaviour, led by Lancashire Constabulary and backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw, delivering his priority of getting tough on anti-social behaviour, with the support of police partners.

You can report anti-social behaviour to the police by calling 101 or reporting online. Always dial 999 in an emergency.

To find out more about Op Centurion, you can visit the dedicated website at https://www.lancashire-pcc.gov.uk/lancashire-tackling-asb/