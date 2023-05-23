Lancaster and Morecambe police issue safety advice ahead of Isle of Man TT races

The Isle of Man TT is an event which attracts many motorbike enthusiasts to the Morecambe area, as they prepare to travel to the event via Heysham Port.

PC Dennis Nelson, from Morecambe Police, said: “As well as ensuring visitors have an easy and smooth process travelling to and from the event, we are dedicated to keeping their property safe.

“Under the name Operation Screecher we will be providing a high-visibility presence during the week of the event, alongside our colleagues at Merseyside Police and the Isle of Man. Don’t hesitate to come and speak to us if you see us!

“Our ask is that motorcyclists ensure they take all security measures to protect their bikes. Some of our tips include;

*Locking your bike using a quality lock and/or chain

*Activate any manufactured fitted alarms

*Consider fitting a tracking device

Officers from Lancaster and Morecambe police will be providing a high-visibility presence and giving property security advice ahead of the Isle of Man TT races.

*Park in well-lit areas, where possible in sight of CCTV

*Use a bike cover"

Lancashire Partnership Against Crime (LANPAC), Morecambe BID and a number of hotels and guest houses in the local area have provided funds to support the operation, which have been put towards motorbike DNA marking kits.

In the run up to the event, Lancashire Police are also highlighting the importance of rider safety.

Insp Andy Trotter, from the Roads Policing Unit, said: “Riding whilst tired can cause serious or even fatal collisions, as you may start to lose concentration. This can affect even the most experienced riders.

“Make sure you take regular breaks and stay hydrated during long journeys. Ride to the conditions of the road and reduce speed where necessary.

“If you are riding in a group, think about your fellow riders. Do not create or feel pressure to keep up with friends.”

Mike Mangan, 72, from Bolton, sadly died on September 11 2013 in Somerset, when he was involved in a collision with an oncoming vehicle whilst overtaking.

Mike, a retired electrical engineer, was on the last 10 miles of a 320-mile journey and it is thought that tiredness was a contributory factor in his death.

His son Dave, a retired inspector from Lancashire Constabulary, created a short film about his father named ‘Mike’s Last Ride’.

The film tells the story of the fatal collision and offers advice on how riders can stay safe on the roads.

You can report to Lancashire Police online, by calling 101 in non-emergencies and 999 in an emergency.