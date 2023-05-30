Lancaster and Morecambe play part in police crackdown as over 350 knives seized or surrendered

Officers from West Division, which covers the areas of Blackpool, Fylde, Wyre, Lancaster and Morecambe, carried out a range of both operational and proactive engagement work throughout the week of Operation Sceptre.

Operational activity included:

* 20 knife-related stop searches, which resulted in two people being arrested and two knives were seized.

A knife arch was in place at Lancaster railway station.

* 5x direct arrests in relation to knife crime, in which 5 knives were seized.

* Emptying of the divisions seven knife bins, in which 361 knives were recovered.

* Six search warrants.

* Five weapon sweeps in local public areas.

* Knife arches being put up at both Lancaster and Blackpool North railway stations, to help identify people carrying weapons.

* 29x test purchase visits to retailers.

* An interception as part of Operation Uchee – a partnership between UK Border Agency and police forces to identify potentially dangerous items in the post.

Officers throughout the division also spent time engaging with the public and different community groups.

They delivered 20 school inputs throughout the week and made five diversionary visits to premises such as children’s homes, to educate young people about the dangers of knife crime.

Multiple retailers were also visited throughout the week, to ensure staff knew the laws regarding selling knives and bladed articles to the public.

Sgt Dan Whitaker, from Lancashire’s Violence Reduction Network, said: “It’s been another successful Operation Sceptre week for us in West Division, and it’s great to see the public engaging with us on what’s an important topic for our communities.

“Op Sceptre holds an important message, and we will continue the work to make West Division a safe place to be.

"I’d encourage people to make themselves familiar with their local knife bins, and to report any information regarding knife crime to us.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden said: "I am really pleased to see the results from Op Sceptre which clearly show the impact of the work that the Violence Reduction Network, Lancashire Constabulary and partners are carrying out across Lancashire.

"Every single knife that is taken off the streets, whether surrendered using one of the knife bins across Lancashire or as part of the vital work of our officers, is one less weapon that could end or ruin lives.

"In leading the fight against crime, I will continue to support this vital work to prevent knife crime and bring those who carry knives and endanger lives to justice."

You can find your local knife bins at:

Lancaster: Under Carlisle Bridge, Morecambe Road, Lancaster, LA1 2RX

Morecambe: Near youth centre, Central Drive, Morecambe, LA4 4DE