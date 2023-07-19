A Green Flag flying overhead is a sign to visitors that the park boasts the highest possible standards, is beautifully maintained, well managed and has excellent facilities.

The scheme is managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

Happy Mount Park, Regent Park and Torrisholme Cemetery in Morecambe have all retained the longstanding accolade, as have Williamson Park and Ryelands Park in Lancaster.

The Ashton Memorial in Williamson Park.

Williamson Park has also again been awarded special Green Heritage Site accreditation, which recognises the excellent upkeep of parks that are of historical and cultural interest.

Coun Joanne Ainscough, cabinet member with responsibility for environmental services, said: “Parks and open spaces play an important role in supporting the health and wellbeing of local communities and we are absolutely delighted to receive these awards.

“It is a tremendous achievement and recognises that local people and visitors are benefiting from green spaces of the very highest quality.

"My thanks go out to all the council staff, the Friends groups and everyone else who has been involved in ensuring all our parks and open spaces are maintained to a very high standard for the enjoyment and benefit of the community.”

Happy Mount Park in Morecambe.