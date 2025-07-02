Lancaster and Morecambe MPs vote against government plans for cuts to benefits

Both Lancaster and Morecambe’s MPs voted against government plans for cuts to benefits.

The two Labour MPs voted against the Government’s proposed changes to Personal Independence Payment (PIP) eligibility criteria.

The vote followed a debate in the House of Commons on Tuesday evening, during which a last-minute concession meant changes to PIP eligibility would not be made before a full review of criteria is undertaken with disabled people and their representatives, and the changes would only apply to new applicants.

The bill passed by 335 votes to 260, with 49 Labour MPs voting against the Government.

The Government asserted the changes are necessary and would save £5bn by 2030, but changes to the proposal mean this would be reduced to £2bn.

Speaking on Tuesday evening, Lancaster MP Cat Smith said: “I can't vote with my party this evening, knowing how the changes to the PIP system will impact so many people across Lancaster and Wyre who rely on it.

"The current system is broken, but it can only be fixed with co-production with disabled people.

“I joined a Labour Party that reduced child poverty, introduced the Disability Discrimination Act and Equality Act, and made life better for those with additional needs.

"I have not changed, and I won't stop fighting for social justice and equality.”

Morecambe and Lunesdale MP Lizzi Collinge was unable to speak due to the number of MPs wanting to contribute.

She later said: “I could not in good conscience vote for this legislation in its current form. As a backbench Labour MP, I have always made it clear that my constituents come first, every time.

“I’ve spoken to countless constituents, advocacy groups, and others deeply worried about the human cost of these proposed changes and what they might mean for disabled people and those with long term conditions. My professional background in health and social care also informed my decision – I am concerned that the costs taken out of the benefits bill will merely end up being spent elsewhere.

“The Government’s concessions, following last week’s reasoned amendment, were a step in the right direction, however for me they still fell short of addressing my concerns, particularly that the new PIP eligibility criteria would become law before a full review and consultation takes place.

“The key concession on changes not being made to eligibility criteria ahead of the review came too late for me to change my stance. There was no time to analyse what this meant and the face of the Bill that I was voting on hadn’t actually changed.

“It is incredibly difficult to vote against a Labour Government, as I deeply believe in collective responsibility and in the missions we have set to sort out the problems we inherited. However, this was a policy I could not support.

“It was an especially tough decision as I wholeheartedly support the Government’s mission to support people back into work and reform our welfare system, and other measures within the Green Paper.

“I embrace the support being offered to help get people back into work and I welcome that those with the most severe, life-long health conditions will see their incomes protected through an additional premium.

“I also know that so many of our other actions across health, housing, poverty and the economy, will reduce the number of people needing disability benefits because they will address the root causes of ill health. However, these will take time.

“So whilst the Government is doing lots of good work, which I fully support, I could not vote for this measure.”