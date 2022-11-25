Lancaster and Morecambe Libraries join 16 days of activism against domestic abuse

The 16 days of activism to support the White Ribbon Campaign begin today, Friday November 25.

The White Ribbon Flag will fly above County Hall in Preston to highlight the campaign, which is intended to challenge sociey’s attitudes, systems and behaviours that can lead to inequality and abuse against women and girls.

Running until Saturday December 10, Lancashire County Council will be hosting several activities on social media and at its libraries and office buildings to help spread the message.

There will be White Ribbon Campaign displays and large white ribbons at libraries throughout the county including Lancaster and Morecambe.

Visitors to these venues will be able to pick up a white ribbon and sign up to the white ribbon promise by scanning the official QR code on their phone to support the campaign.

County Coun Peter Buckley, cabinet member for community and cultural services, said: "Violence against women and girls can come in all forms, whether it's domestic abuse or attacks on the street. Displaying the White Ribbon is a clear sign that we won't stand for it.

"Since becoming the first White Ribbon Accredited county in 2017, we've proudly upheld the tradition of raising awareness for this important campaign, and we want the people of Lancashire to unite with us against all abuse.

"You can help us by wearing the white ribbon, signing the promise, or even just by raising awareness of the campaign."

White Ribbon Day 2022 falls during the same week as the FIFA men's World Cup begins. Uniting to raise further awareness during this time, Lancashire football clubs including Morecambe have confirmed their support for the White Ribbon Campaign.

Dr Sakthi Karunanithi, director of public health and White Ribbon Ambassador for the county council, added: "Approximately three women across England and Wales are murdered by men every week, and that needs to change.

"With the men's World Cup having started this week, now is more important than ever to raise awareness of abuse against women, and we as men must never remain silent.”