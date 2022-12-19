Lancaster and Morecambe homes left without water for up to 36 hours as pipes burst due to rising temperatures

United Utilities said the issue had been caused by the sudden rise in temperature which had caused frozen pipes to thaw and leak.

This had led to either low water pressure or no water at all in many parts of the district, including across Lancaster, Morecambe, Heysham, Carnforth, Glasson and Cockerham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teams from United Utilities were out across the area on Sunday to find and fix the leaks.

Homes across the Lancaster district have been without water for up to 36 hours.

The car park behind Morecambe Town Hall is being used as an emergency station for residents to collect bottled water.

Bottles were also distributed to affected residents on the 'priority services' register.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re doing all we can to get our network back to normal as quickly as possible," said a United Utilities spokesman.

“We apologise for the disruption and thank customers for their patience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sue Saxon posted this photo of the emergency water station at Morecambe Town Hall on Facebook.

One 88-year-old Morecambe resident said he had been without water since 9pm on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It had still not been fixed by Monday morning.

Ian Harris lives on the fifth floor of an apartment block in Sefton Road, and said he was unable to collect emergency water supplies himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The worry had given him sleepless nights, he said.

"I live in a block with 24 apartments," he said. "Most of us have been completely without water since about 9pm on Saturday. I, and others here, am/are considered by United Utilities as being “Priority Vulnerable”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"On Saturday evening, one of the residents tried to telephone United Utilities but after well over an hour had not received a reply.

"On Sunday morning we received a small supply of bottled water for the “priority” people, but that apparently was just routine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I managed to contact United Utilities on Sunday morning at about 8.30am and explained the situation. I was told that the matter would be looked into.

"I later attempted to contact United Utilities but abandoned the phone after nearly an hour and a half with no reply. I then tried to contact them online but they have closed that site because of heavy traffic!

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I cannot now flush my toilet. I do not have sufficient water to wash. Of the four bottles of water which were delivered for me, I have only one left at this moment. I cannot even boil an egg for breakfast.

"If we are considered to be vulnerable, why has no action of some sort been taken? Even if water is supplied to us, how am I, at 88, expected to move sufficient water to the top floor of the building?"

Advertisement Hide Ad

As of Monday morning, water had only returned to the ground and first floors of Mr Harris's apartment block.

Fortunately, a neighbour was able to collect extra water supplies for Mr Harris from the emergency station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

United Utilities issued an update this morning, Monday, saying that they are still working 'round the clock' to fix the issue.

"Please be assured it’s our upmost priority to get your water supply back to normal and we have many different teams working hard to achieve this,” they said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thank you for your continued patience and sorry for the inconvenience."

Lancashire Fire and Rescue have advised residents to familiarise themselves with where their water stop tap is in case of emergency.

Advertisement Hide Ad