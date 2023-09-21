Lancaster and Morecambe events feature among finalists in Lancashire Tourism Awards 2023

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Marketing Lancashire, organisers of Lancashire’s countywide awards for tourism and hospitality businesses, announced a raft of finalists in the Small Event, Large Event and Taste Lancashire Producer categories.

The annual awards recognise the success and achievements of Lancashire’s tourism and hospitality businesses in a wide range of categories.

Lone Wolf Bakery, Morecambe are a finalist in the Taste Lancashire Producer category, while Festa Italia and Vintage by the Sea are in the running for the Large Event award and Dino Fest for the Small event award.

Dino Fest is a finalist in the Small Event category. Photo by Joshua Brandwood

Vikki Harris, Marketing Lancashire director of marketing and partnerships, said “After a successful and busy summer of great days out, food, drink and music festivals, as well as some of the country’s leading creative, making and participatory festivals, we are thrilled to name the finalists in three of this year’s most hotly contested categories.

“The categories of small and large events and Taste Lancashire Producer, had a little extra time to complete their applications, to enable them to compete in this year’s competition.

"As a result, we have been rewarded with an impressive list of finalists that truly reflects Lancashire’s wonderfully diverse visitor offer, during the main summer holiday period.

"They now go forward with all the other finalists to the judging stage of the Lancashire Tourism Awards and we wish them all the very best of luck.”

The finalists are as follows:

Taste Lancashire Producer

Crave Marinades, Preston

Fairham Distillery, Penwortham

Lone Wolf Bakery, Morecambe

Lucela’s, Bispham

Mr Fitzpatrick's, Rawtenstall

Sandgrown Spirits, Lytham

Large Event (15,000+ visitors)

Amazing Accrington Soapbox Challenge 2023

Festa Italia, Lancaster

National Festival of Making, Blackburn.

The Great British R&B Festival, Colne

Vintage by the Sea, Morecambe

Small Event (less than 15,000 visitors)

Chorley Live

Chorley 10K

Chorley Flower Show

Coronation Event, Nelson

Darwen Live

Dino Fest, Lancaster

Music in the Park, Leyland

Myerscough College & University Country Fair

Nestival Gin Festival, Brindle Distillery, Chorley

Stonyhurst Experience - Summer Sports Camps, Hurst Green

Spooks, Thornton Hall Country Park, Thornton in Craven

Only one category now remains open for applications, the Hospitality & Tourism Student of the Year award, which closes on Tuesday October 10.

This award is open to any individual studying a hospitality or tourism-related course who demonstrates exceptional commitment to a career in hospitality or tourism.

The finalists in the category of Unsung Hero will be announced shortly. This special award recognises an individual working in a tourism business who excels in their role and deserves to be applauded for their work and commitment to the industry. Colleagues and industry partners across the sector have nominated unsung heroes for the award which is now being shortlisted.

For the full list of finalists to date and the application form for Hospitality & Tourism Student of the Year go to LancashireTourismAwards.com