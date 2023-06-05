News you can trust since 1837
Lancaster and Morecambe district to feature in Susan Calman's Grand Day Out this week

Scottish stand-up comedian Susan Calman heads to Lancashire and Morecambe Bay in the latest episode of season 5 of her show, Susan Calman's Grand Day Out.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 5th Jun 2023, 11:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 11:23 BST

In the show, Susan travels around the UK in her vintage camper van visiting places of interest, meeting local people and trying her hand at a range of activities.

In this week's episode she discovers the area's contrasting landscapes, quirky traditions, historic landmarks and community spirit of our local region.

In picturesque Wray, Susan learns about the nine-day scarecrow festival that raises money for local charities.

The Lancaster and Morecambe district features in Susan Calman's Grand Day Out this week.The Lancaster and Morecambe district features in Susan Calman's Grand Day Out this week.
Over at the coast in Morecambe Bay, she discovers a bird sanctuary named in her idol Eric Morecambe's honour.

Susan also visits Carnforth railway station, where Brief Encounter was filmed.

Susan – who performed a dance routine on Strictly Come Dancing to Bring Me Sunshine – also experiences the famous Winter Gardens and the chilly delights of wild swimming.

Susan Calman's Grand Day Out is aired on Channel 5 on Friday from 8-9pm.

