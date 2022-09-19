Lancaster and Morecambe deserted as district watches the Queen's funeral
The streets of Lancaster and Morecambe were all but empty as people across the district gathered to watch Her Majesty The Queen’s final journey.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Monday, 19th September 2022, 1:06 pm
Updated
Monday, 19th September 2022, 1:07 pm
Virtually all businesses closed down for the day after a national bank holiday was declared out of respect for the late monarch.
Floral tributes have been left by many, while Union flags continue to fly at half mast.
Page 1 of 6