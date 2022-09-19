News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Lancaster and Morecambe deserted as district watches the Queen's funeral

The streets of Lancaster and Morecambe were all but empty as people across the district gathered to watch Her Majesty The Queen’s final journey.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Monday, 19th September 2022, 1:06 pm
Updated Monday, 19th September 2022, 1:07 pm

Virtually all businesses closed down for the day after a national bank holiday was declared out of respect for the late monarch.

Floral tributes have been left by many, while Union flags continue to fly at half mast.

1. Dalton Square

Lancaster Town Hall flag at half mast in front of the Queen Victoria statue.

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

2. Market Square

Market Square in Lancaster is silent on Monday morning.

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

3. Morecambe War Memorial

Union flag at half mast in Morecambe's war memorial gardens.

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

4. Eric Morecambe tribute

Floral tributes at the Eric Morecambe statue in Morecambe following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
QueenLancasterMorecambe
Next Page
Page 1 of 6